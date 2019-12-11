Group accuses France of sponsoring terrorism

President of France,Emmanuel Macron has been accused by the Movement Against Slavery and Terrorism (MAST) Of sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria and other African countries

This was made known at the end of a one day walk to the French embassy in Abuja, Nigeria.

The visibly frustrated Africans, numbering in their hundreds demanded that the French authorities must end such deals.

Addressing the media in front of the French consulate, Princess Ajibola, the convener, said the mission was to get Macron’s attention that Nigeria is a sovereign nation and any attempt to compromise its territorial integrity would be resisted.

According to Ajibola, the group has overwhelming evidence to back its claim that the European nation is indeed behind the recent upsurge in terrorism in the country.

The Movement Against Slavery and Terrorism, therefore, warned the French authorities to desist from “further mischief” which has undermined the remarkable gains of the Nigerian Army.

The group also called the attention of the United Nations to the crime against humanity.

This is a protest for the rescue of the soul of our dear country Nigeria from the forces of evil that have attempted to cause disharmony and disintegration by covertly sponsoring the activities of terrorists in Nigeria.

We embarked on this protest march to send a powerful message to the French authorities that Nigerians are indeed aware of its nefarious activities with regards to the ongoing war against terrorism in North-East Nigeria.

The Movement Against Slavery and Terrorism as a civil society organization decided to take our protest to the French Embassy in Abuja, so the message could be relayed to the French Authorities wherever they are that Nigeria is indeed a sovereign country and as such any form or attempt to compromise our territorial integrity would be resisted wholeheartedly.

Since 2015 when the present administration assumed leadership of this country, there has been tremendous progress recorded in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorist group. So much so that Nigerian troops captured their operational headquarters (Camp Zero) in Sambisa forest to the glory of God.

It didn’t stop there; the Nigerian troops also recaptured the over 16 local government areas in North-East Nigeria that were once under the control of Boko Haram terrorists. By and large, the Boko Haram group was decimated and fled in their droves to the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin region, from where they launch an attack on soft target communities within that vicinity.

We are aware that some vested interest was not happy with the gains made by Nigeria in the fight against terrorism. As such, they began providing logistic support under humanitarian cover to the Boko Haram fighters.

They also assumed the role of the mouthpiece of the Boko Haram terrorist group. They used their state medium to promote their nefarious activities and to give them the needed psychological boost.

We also wish to send this message to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, that what France is doing under his watch is indeed a crime against humanity. As such, it must, as a matter of urgency, desist from spreading terrorism in Nigeria and the African countries.

The Movement Against Slavery and Terrorism sees the actions of France as an assault on our sovereignty as a country. This is indeed despicable and must be condemned by all and sundry.

This is indeed an attempt at recolonization, which by all standards is puerile and won’t stand the test of time because Nigerians would resist every move with passion.

The Movement Against Slavery and Terrorism is by this protest asking the French authorities to desist from their evil ways or face the full wrath of Nigerians who are ever ready to protect the sovereignty of the country.

The Movement Against Slavery and Terrorism is also calling on the United Nations to investigate the spread of terrorism in Nigeria and Africa.

