By Benjamin Njoku

CEO of Basic Entertainment, a Lagos-based music label, Ogbuefi Udochukwu popularly known as Fire, is not just a fan of Nigerian music, but also, one who derives joy in grooming young talents to actualize their dreams in life.

The Netherland-based entrepreneur was in the country last week to unveil his new record label, Basic Entertainment which he tends to use to make his dream come true. The media unveiling, which also witnessed the signing of two artistes, Elgo Veen, Skul Feez to the new label held at the Sotel Suites Ltd, Amuo Odofin, Lagos. The event attracted some stakeholders in the showbiz industry as well as friends, colleagues and family members of the artistes.

Speaking at the event, Ogbuefi said the outfit was set up to help young Nigerian talents to actualize their dreams. “I’ve been watching the entertainment industry in Nigeria and I can tell you that the country is blessed with so much talent. However, the challenge is that some of them lack the support to showcase themselves. That’s why I decided to create a platform that will help young talents actualize their dreams. I’m not into this because I want to make money. Rather, this is my own little way of giving back to the society. Through this platform, we intend not only to groom music stars, who would do great exploits in the industry, we also plan to promote Nigerian music globally.”

On why he signed both artistes, the Netherland-based entrepreneur said, “I’ve known these boys for some time now. They are talented and both of them have been living with me. I have noticed how determined they are to push their music career to the next level. I’m passionate about music and helping young people reach their goal is my aspiration. I decide to sign them on Basic Entertainment so as to give them that needed push to succeed. They are both talented, all I can say is, watch out for them,” he said.

In his brief remarks, the Manager of Basic Entertainment Alex Ozone said the platform is poised to do great things in the industry. “Basic Entertainment is here to set a new standard on how a record label should operate. Even before this event, both artistes have recorded a lot of songs already. In fact, Elgo Veen has a collaboration with B Red, while Skul Feez will soon be working with Zoro; that tells you how prepared we are. Very soon, we will be releasing their singles and collaboration. All we are asking for is your support to make their music go viral.”

In their separate reactions, both Elgo Veen and Skul Feez thanked Basic Entertainment for the confidence reposed in them, assuring that they will give nothing less than their best.

I’m very happy today because this is an opportunity I’ve been looking for. It’s been a long time coming. So many people have promised to support me in my music career, which never happened. Today, I thank the CEO of Basic Entertainment because he promised to sing me and he has fulfilled that promise today. I’m excited, I promise to give all my best,” Skul Feez, a native of Anambra State said.

Vanguard