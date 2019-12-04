Gov. Yahaya of Gombe state swears-in Acting CJ

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, has sworn in Justice Muazu Yahaya as the Acting Chief Judge (CJ) of the state.

Yahaya said in Gombe on Wednesday during the ceremony that the appointment of Pindiga followed the expiration of the three-month tenure of Acting CJ Justice Beatrice Iliya.

He said the appointment was based on the fact that Pindiga was the most senior judge in the state, describing him as reputable judge who deserved to occupy the exalted seat.

He urged him to partner with other arms of government for the development of the state.

He commended Iliya who served as Acting CJ for three months for the service rendered to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iliya was sworn in on Oct. 3, being the most senior judge, following the mandatory retirement of Justice Hakeela Heman who served for over 20 years.

