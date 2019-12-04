Gov Lalong flags off e-registration for migrants in Plateau.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has commissioned the e-registration center for migrants in the State saying such is in line with the ongoing reforms of the Nigerian Immigration Service aimed at addressing the security challenges currently facing the country as well as creating a conducive environment for migrants to reside in Nigeria.

The Governor who was at the State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service for the event maintained the importance of the exercise is for national security, considering the challenges the country is facing with cross-border crime, smuggling and general criminality.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that all migrants residing in the country should be registered with the Nigerian Immigration Service within the amnesty period which elapses on the 12th January, 2020.

Speaking at the event, Lalong noted, “This is a very important event that was initiated by the Federal Government in response to the evolving dynamics of migration in Nigerian and the world at large. It is a delight for us here in Plateau to join other States in this ongoing exercise which falls in the third phase of the scheme. This development is in line with the ongoing reforms of the Nigerian Immigration Service aimed at addressing the security challenges currently facing our country as well as creating a conducive environment for migrants to reside in Nigeria.

“I have been informed that all non-citizens of Nigeria who have attained the age of eighteen (18) years and resident in Nigeria or visitors who intend to stay in Nigeria for a period exceeding 90 days are mandated to enroll in this registration. It has also been explained that people who are either Employed Migrants, Migrant Students, Self Employed Migrants, Migrant Spouses of Nigerians, or Migrant Dependents are expected to be captured during this exercise.

“The importance of this exercise for national security cannot be over-emphasized considering the challenges we face today with cross-border crime, smuggling and general criminality. As a State that has suffered from crises in the recent past, we fully appreciate this exercise and support it because it will help us strengthen the security of our State and the nation at large. As a matter of fact, we consider this exercise long overdue.”

He further stressed that “Plateau State has the history of harboring the highest concentration of foreigners in the country because of our natural gift of clement weather, hospitable people, economic opportunities and many tourist attractions,” and called on “all migrants within the State to comply with this registration exercise so as to continue to enjoy their peaceful stay on the Plateau.”

