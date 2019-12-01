Gov Emmanuel restates commitment to power for all by 2021

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has restated his administration’s commitment to achieving 24 hours electricity for all households in the state by 2021.

Emmanuel said his drive for uninterrupted power supply caused the state government to launch “Power for all by the year 2021”, inaugurated by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, earlier this year.

The governor who stated this at the 60th birthday of Engr. Meyen Etukudo, Managing Director Ibom Power Company and Senior Special Assistant on Power to the governor, thanked the management and board of Ibom Power Company for keying into the vision of electricity for all pursued by his administration.

He stated that his administration’s investment in the power sector would be noticed when the entire state enjoys uninterrupted electricity as envisaged by his administration.

“The investments made in the power sector may not really be seen immediately and whatever is being counted as achievements of an administrator may not include power because investment in power cannot readily be seen except when there is a constant supply of electricity.”

Emmanuel thanked Etukudo for bringing his wealth of experience to bear in the power sector and congratulated him on his 60th birthday.

The celebrator, Engr. Meyen Etukudo thanked God for making it possible for him to attain the age of 60 despite adversities, saying God has a purpose for keeping him and prayed for more of God’s manifold blessings on him and his family.

Etukudo said Akwa Ibom is the only state in Nigeria that is holistically championing the power revolution and attributed the successes recorded to the undying passion of Governor Emmanuel towards revamping the power sector which he said is a catalyst to the industrialisation witnessed in the state.

He noted that with a huge investment of the state government in the power sector the vision of uninterrupted power by the year 2021 would be realised, thanked Governor Emmanuel for the opportunity given him to contribute to his development of the state.

At the event which climaxed with the cutting of birthday cake by Engr. Etukudo and his family, the celebrator took to the floor displaying beautiful dance steps to the admiration of the guests comprising his Deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo, SSG Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, Executive Council members, Aides to the Governor, family members, friends and associates.

