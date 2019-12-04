Google co-founders step down from company’s roles

By Rasheed Sobowale

The two brains behind Google, the popular search engine, Larry Page (CEO) and Sergey Brin (President) are stepping down from their roles within parent company Alphabet.

The co-founders of the tech giant company will remain part of the firm’s board of directors but have given up their CEO and president titles, respectively.

Sundar Pichai, who has been leading Google as CEO for more than four years, will stay in his role and also become CEO of Alphabet, SKy News reports.

Mr Page and Mr Brin, who started the search engine giant platform in 1998 in Silicon Valley, made the announcement in a Google blog post on Tuesday evening, saying the company has “evolved and matured” since it began.

“Today, in 2019, if the company was a person, it would be a young adult of 21 and it would be time to leave the roost,” they said.

Elucidating their reason for stepping down from their respective roles, they write in a blog post; “With Alphabet now well-established, and Google and the Other Bets operating effectively as independent companies, it’s the natural time to simplify our management structure.

“We’ve never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there’s a better way to run the company.”

While also reminiscing on how far their friendship has come, he new CEO, Sundar writes; “I first met Larry and Sergey back in 2004 and have been benefiting from their guidance and insights ever since.

“The good news is I’ll continue to work with them — although in different roles for them and me. They’ll still be around to advise as board members and co-founders.”

Alphabet is the parent company of Google. Although Google is its largest subsidiary, it also has other subsidiaries including Calico, DeepMind, GV, CapitalG, X, Google Fiber, Jigsaw, Makani, Sidewalk Labs, Verily, Waymo, Wing and Loon.

(Contributing Report: Sky News)

Vanguard News Nigeria.