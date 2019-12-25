Good governance: Kano rated best among APC-controlled states

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum has rated Kano State the best among the states controlled by the party in the areas of security, infrastructural development, health, education, and economy, among others.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr. Abba Anwar, disclosed this at a press briefing in Kano on Wednesday.

He said the rating was contained in the November 2019 Assessment Report released by the progressive governors’ forum signed by its Director-General, Salihu Mohammed Lukman.

According to him, for three consecutive months from September, October, and November, the state had taken the leading positions with various degrees of improvement from one stage to another.

He said: “The Forum initiates Progressive Strides- Tracking Development Initiatives in APC states as part of the strategy to further deepen good governance among all APC states in the country through the promotion of healthy competition among the states.

“Under this methodology, the states are assessed on a monthly basis and the assessment cuts across all sectors of government, ranging from health, education, agriculture, housing, transport and environmental sanitation among others.

“In a letter sent to governor Abdullahi Ganduje, that was attached with the full-scale report of the assessment, signed by the Director-General of the Forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, Kano was rated the highest with 22 strides.”

READ ALSO: Bank customers in Kano laud CBN for reviewing bank charges

He said some of the indices given for the emergence of Kano as the best included, the training of 60 youths on the maintenance of heavy-duty and articulated vehicles and distribution of eight million mosquito nets to residents.

He said others were the all-important summit on education, the commendation from the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on the state free and compulsory primary and secondary school education, in addition to spending N2.4 billion on 1,180 primary and secondary schools, as part of the free education policy.

He said the forum also listed Kano Hydroelectricity power project which it said was set to address petroleum consumption and climate change.

The governor’s aide added: “In general, there is an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Kano State recording most of the initiatives for this month with 22 Strides, spreading across empowerment, health, education, infrastructure, security, welfare, economy, environment, capacity building as well as justice and sensitization.”

According to the assessment, Lagos followed with 20 strides, while Jigawa (17), Gombe 14), Nasarawa (12) and Yobe (12) followed in that order. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: