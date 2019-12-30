Breaking News
Translate

Gombe governor signs N130.83bn 2020 budget

On 1:26 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Gombe governor signs 2020 budget
Governor Yahaya

Ben Agande – Kaduna

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Monday signed the state’s 2020 budget passed by the House of Assembly recently.

The N130.83 billion budget tagged “Budget of Change,” has N71.04 billion for capital expenditure and N59.78 billion for recurrent expenditure.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said Governor Yahaya expressed confidence that the budget would bring the desired change to the state.

The statement said the governor praised the state House of Assembly for the expeditious consideration and passage of the budget.

He assured the people of Gombe that the budget would be logically implemented to ensure that the people enjoy the dividends of democracy through good governance.

Governor Yahaya said: “With the passage and signing into law of the 2020 budget, the onus now lies on us to live up to expectation and justify the confidence reposed in us by the people. This time around no excuse will be tolerated because the budget belongs to us.”

 

Vanguard

 

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!