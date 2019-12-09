Girl set alight by boyfriend for allegedly cheating on him dies

Tolani Alabi who was set ablaze by her boyfriend, Orji Ifeanyichukwu, for allegedly cheating on him has died as a result of her injuries.

24 years old Tolani reportedly promised to become faithful to Ifeanyi after they started dating but didn’t keep to her words. She died after being set ablaze by her lover who claimed he saw love chats and nude pictures she was sending to another lover on her phone.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Bala Elkana said, “On 7/12/2019 at about 1145hrs, operatives of Iba Police Station arrested one Orji Ifeanyichukwu Victor ‘m’ 19 years old of G54 Army Post Service Housing Estate, Ojo, Lagos for setting one Alabi Tolani Mariam ‘f’ 24 years, ablaze.

“The suspect confessed that he used petrol to set the victim ablaze.

“The suspect who is 19 years met the victim, a 24-year-old girl on 28/2/2019 through a hookup and she moved into his house in March.”

“They have since then cohabited as lovers. The suspect finished his Secondary School in 2016 at Gbagada Senior Grammar School and is seeking for admission into tertiary institution.”

VANGUARD