FRSC, Honeywell task motorists on safety

By Peter Egwuatu

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc have enjoined motorists to apply all safety rules during this festive season to ensure accident-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This joint safety campaign was taken to notable motor parks in Lagos by both organisations where drivers were enlightened on safe driving culture.

Tagged “Obey the rules of the road: stay alert, stay alive”, the initiative, according to Managing Director, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Mr. Lanre Jaiyeola, is to create awareness among motorists on the need to ensure safety on the road, by observing all safety rules while driving. The two-day campaign started at Owena Motor Parks Ojota and ended at Mazamaza Parks in Mile 2.

Jaiyeola, represented by Trade Marketing Manager, Mr. Adedayo Adeniyi said “for us at Honeywell Flour Mills, we consider safety very critical, we move our products throughout Nigeria, from Lagos to other various locations.

Therefore, it is important that we not only encourage all drivers to be careful when they drive on the roads but also to extend it to Lagosians and Nigerians to be safety conscious as they drive especially at these time of the year when there is every tendency for people to be in a hurry”.

According to him, the partnership with FRSC “is part of the fulfillment of Honeywell’s social responsibility to the public who are also a major part of our consumers. We are using this medium to tell Honeywell consumers that we love you and want you to stay alive. Therefore, when you drink, do not drive, and when you drive, do not drink”.

Speaking at Ojota motor park, Lagos where the road show kicked off, Assistant Corp Commander, Unit Command, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ojota, Olu Olumotanmi admonished the drivers to adhere to road traffic rules and regulations.

