FRSC gets new sector commander in Edo

Mr. Henry Benamaisia has taken over as the new sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Edo Sector Command.

He took over from Mr. Anthony Oko who has been redeployed to the Plateau State Sector Command.

The new sector commander told journalists on Sunday that his target in Edo State was to ensure a safe motoring environment.

“My aim is to reduce road traffic crashes to the barest minimum,” he said.

Benamaisia stated that he would maintain a robust public education on safety, traffic law enforcement and collaboration with sister agencies to achieve the corps mandate.

Until his deployment to Edo State, the new Sector Commander was Head, Department of Policy, Research and statistics at the corps headquarters in Abuja. (NAN)

Vanguard