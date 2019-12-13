Breaking News
FRSC collaborates with NDLEA to check drug-influenced drivers

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zamfara Sector Command says its collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in joint patrol to check drug-influenced drivers on the highway.

The sector commander, Mr Wihioka Uchechukwu spoke with newsmen on the move in an interview on Friday in Gusau.

Uchechukwu said the joint patrol was aimed at stemming crashes that could be related to drugs and alcohol consumption among some drivers.

He said that driving under the influence of drugs was a major cause of road crashes.

The sector commander urged drivers to avoid intoxicants while on highways, as such substances could impede one’s vision and attention.

He charged motorists to always be cautious, as safety was everyone’s business.

Uchechukwu urged passengers to be alert, wishing road users crash-free Yuletide and New Year trips.

