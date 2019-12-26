Foundation reaches out to Delta children

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nikiruka Nnorom

Children from poor homes will now heave a sigh of relief following efforts by Lawrence Emareyo Foundation to offer education and other benefits to the less privileged children in Delta State.

The Foundation, which works mostly with poor children in Delta State, offers programmes that expand education, improve health, create businesses, and protect the lives of poor people within the state.

According to the Founder, Lawrence Emareyo, the Foundation works to help people meet needs like food, water and shelter along with programmes that help people to prepare for a better future.

“Since 2017, Lawrence Emareyo Foundation has been working in the most marginalized regions of the country to deliver urgent, lifesaving assistance and promote development. We have partnered with communities to help them recover and rebuild, while addressing root causes of conflict, insecurity, and inequality.

“Our goal is to make positive difference in the lives of everyone in society so that they can achieve productive lives, live healthy and maintain peaceful attitudes toward one another, which in turn leads to the betterment of society and the country at large. We do this through teaching essential skills that influence the development of compassion, good choices, positive attitudes and confident minds.

“We aim to ensure that everyone we reach through our programmes and events has a sense of belonging and derive skills that support their development and prod them towards living a meaningful and sustainable life,” he said.

The organisation posited that it provides easy and rewarding opportunities for individuals and corporations to give back to society; adding that it “celebrates when individuals become successful because they choose to be happy, hardworking, kind, respectful and competent which gives rise to a united, peaceful and charitable society.”

