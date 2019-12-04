Foremost Ibadan education expert, Bisi Akin-Alabi to chair maiden community dev day

By Adeola Badru

The immediate-past Special Adviser to former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Education, Science and Technology, Dr Bisi Akin-Alabi, will on Saturday, 7, 2019, chair a community development day, tagged: “Delesolu Descendants Re-Union Day.”

According to a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Wednesday, the event will feature lecture presentations by Dr Sulaymon Muhammed Raji and Hon. Suleiman Abiodun Salami Ayanfe, respectively.

The statement further added that Dr Bisi Akin-Alabi who will be the special guest of honour at the event will speak on: “Community Self Help Initiatives: A call to action.”

Similarly, part of the programme will also feature mini-competition and networking session, where there will be interaction among Delesolu descendants

The event will be held at Igbejo-Delesolu, Ile-Dele, Oje, Ibadan.

