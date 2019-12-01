…Alleged attackers must be prosecuted – Victim’s mother

…My near death story- Boluwatife, victim

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THEY were the so-called big girls on campus. They behaved as if they were untouchable. But their cup overflowed when they not only allegedly beat up a fellow female student of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, Boluwatife Adekunle, they also reportedly stripped her naked for allegedly dating the boyfriend of her roommate, Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba, who was said to belong to their group.

Boluwatife’s other ‘sin’ was that she gossiped about the ‘big girls’ alleged ‘runs’ in one of the hostels outside the campus.

Eight of them, including seven female students, and Faith’s boyfriend, Popoola Olaniyi Agboola, a 300-level student, allegedly attacked Boluwatife.

The authorities of FUTA, after the public outrage that trailed the incident on the social media, wielded the big stick by suspending six of the suspects indefinitely.

The institution finally wielded the big stick by expelling them barely a week after the suspension.

The expelled students, according to the university, are Popoola Olaniyi Agboola IDD (300L), Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba FST (200L), Nandi Yohanna Jessica IPE (200L), Ajuwon Tolani Emmanuella FAT (100L),Emmanuel Funmilayo Taiwo FAT (100L) and Alao Olabimpe Cecilia CSP (100 L).

The girls, led by Faith, allegedly tricked their ‘prey’ to the residence of Funmi at Blue Roof Hostel, South Gate before attacking her.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that while the girls were allegedly attacking the victim, one of them was busy recording the incident with her mobile phone.

The video recording reportedly got to FUTA authorities after the social media exposed the incident to the general public.

The video shows Faith’s boyfriend, Olaniyi, flogging Boluwatife with a horse whip while she is made to kneel down.

They wanted to kill me if hadn’t fainted – victim

Narrating her ordeal on phone after her attackers had been suspended, Boluwatife had told her story.

“The boyfriend of my roommate, Faith, began asking me out but I felt it was not proper for me to date him. I rejected his advances”, she had said.

“But instead of him to leave me alone, the guy kept disturbing me, so I had to report him to Faith because I didn’t want trouble.

“Before then, I had been having issues with Faith as regards her way of life on campus. I advised her to turn a new leaf but she won’t listen. The boyfriend insisted he wanted an affair with me and I kept turning him down.

“And instead of Faith to caution her boyfriend, she accused me of planning to sleep with him. On the day I was assaulted, she invited me to a room in one of the hostels and her boyfriend and other ladies were hiding inside the room but I didn’t know until I entered the room.

“Immediately I entered the place, they locked the door and asked me to kneel down while the guy was asking if he ever asked me for a date.

“Since I refused to kneel down, they began to beat me and also stripped me naked. They used a stick to hit me on the head and punched me on my face. The guy used horse whip to beat me several times.

“They said they would make sure they disgraced me on campus, I pleaded with them but they refused and I was about to faint when they stopped beating me.

“Their plan was to kill me if I didn’t faint. I cried, shouted until they discovered I had fainted, that was when they left me.

“Their plan was to silence me so that I will not expose their activities on campus because they know that I know how they operate.

“I want them to be arrested and made to face the consequences of their action in court. I was maltreated for no just course.

“They should also pay for all my properties that were destroyed. They took away all my documents. They should be made to pay for my hospital bill.

“l have just been referred to the University College Hospital Ibadan for further medical examination. They should aside the expulsion made to pay me damages.

“The university authorities have promised to give me protection from further attack on campus throughout my stay in the university. I believe the university would fulfil its promise to give me protection”.

My daughter’s attackers should be prosecuted – Boluwatife’s mum

The victim’s mother, Florence Adekunle, also speaking on the attack on her daughter, told Sunday Vanguard, “My own concern now is her safety on campus after this incident. The university should please make sure that nothing happens to my daughter.

“Her attackers should face the music by being prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others within and outside the institution. We only heard of bullying in secondary schools not in tertiary institutions. It is rather sad and unfortunate”.

On how she was informed of the incident, the mom said, “I was in church on Sunday when her brother called me that they saw my daughter in a video on the social media being beaten up by some girls. I can’t imagine how friends would treat a fellow student like this.

“We want justice be done on this matter. It is sad that those girls can go to this length. If they had killed my daughter, what would they have said?”

Police speak

Ondo State Police Command spokesman, Femi Joseph, said his Commissioner, Undie Adie, had given an order that the indicted students be prosecuted.

“The Commissioner has asked the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to take up the matter”, Joseph said

“We have watched the disgusting video of the incident and the CP has ordered that those six students should be prosecuted, so whatever the university does on the matter, the students would still face prosecution.

“What the students did to their fellow student was bad and they can’t go scot-free, that is why we are taking it up and we will get them.”

‘Incident odious, unfortunate’

FUTA Director of Corporate Communications, Adegbenro Adebanjo, announced the expulsion of the six students after a disciplinary committee set up to investigate the incident submitted its report.

Recall that the authorities of the university had initially suspended the students indefinitely.

But Adebanjo issued another statement expelling the suspects, noting that the panel had indicted them of the offence.

“The expulsion is sequel to the recommendation of an investigative panel which probed the incident that took place in an off-campus hostel on Saturday, November 16, 2019”, the statement said.

“It is in line with the position of Page 48 of the 2019/2020 Students Handbook which prescribes expulsion from the University for Students who engage in physical assault or battery on another student outside the university premises.

“As a consequence of their expulsion, their studentship of FUTA ceases forthwith with all its rights and privileges.

“The punishment meted out to the affected students is not to pander to the justifiable public outcry that greeted their odious act but in tandem with the rules and regulations as contained in the Students Code of Conduct as stipulated in the University Handbook and oath of Matriculation which all students are made to sign and subscribe to.

“FUTA will not tolerate any form of indiscipline for the breach of university regulation”.

Meanwhile, the swiftness with which the institution addressed the issue of discipline by expelling the students has attracted commendation from within and outside the FUTA community.

Vanguard