Five men docked for alleged cultism in Lagos

Onozure Dania

Five men were on Tuesday arraigned at the Lagos Magistrate Court, Igbosere, over alleged involvement in cult activities.

The defendants – Babatunde Oyekunle (27), Oyetunji Ahmed (27), Ayinla Ismaila (26), Adekoya Ibrahim (34) and Emeka George (27) were arrested for holding unlawful society meeting.

The defendants were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful society and breach of peace by the police.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Chinedu Njoku, told the court that the defendants and others who are still at large committed the alleged offences on December 13.

He said that the incident took place at about 10:00 p.m., at Osho Langbasa, and Addo Village, Ajah, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendants held an unlawful society meeting and paraded themselves as members of a cult group.

Njoku also told the court that the defendants unlawfully assembled themselves to cause a breach of peace in the area.

He said the offences contravened Sections 411, 42 (a) and 44 (1) of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015 and punishable under the same.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted the defendants bail in the sum of N 100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be a blood relation and have their addresses verified.

Botoku adjourned the case till January 24 for mention.

Vanguard

