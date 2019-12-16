FirstBank commends Taidob College for awards

By Babajide Komolafe

FIRSTBank Nigeria Limited has commended Taidob College Abeokuta for winning four awards at the 2019 African Company of the Year competition

Taidob College Abeokuta, winners of the 2019 National Company of the Year Competition (NCOY) organized by Junior Achievement Nigeria and sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria Limited represented Nigeria in the keenly contested competition, comprising representatives from 10 other Junior Achievement member countries in Africa, notably from the Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland), Ghana, Zambia, Gabon, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Botswana, Kenya and South Africa.

The awards won by Taidob College include Client Focus Award, Entrepreneurial Spirit Award, Facilitator of the Year Award and was second runner up, Company of the Year Award.

The African stage of the Company of the Year competition is the sequel to the national event featuring 12 student companies who are zonal winners from across the country, including the eventual winner Taidob College Abeokuta. Terra Kulture, Lagos played host to the event on October 3, 2019.

Speaking on their performance, Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said “the youngsters from Taidob College have indeed made Nigeria and Nigerians proud. Winning four various awards is a recognition of the viability of the innovative solutions designed to save lives.

The impact of their innovation – the Gas Leakage Detector – would go a very long way at solving the problem of fire outbreaks due to gas leakages in homes, offices, and industries. We congratulate Junior Achievement Nigeria on the strides achieved in Ghana”.

Vanguard