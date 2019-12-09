FIRS: Buhari appoints Nami to replace Fowler (Updated)

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mohammad Nami, a renowned tax consultant to replace the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Babatunde Fowler.

Fowler according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu has been directed to hand over to the most senior director on the board.

The President also approved the composition of a new board for FIRS subject to senate confirmation.

Shehu in the statement explained that the FIRS board is composed of a member representing each of the six geographical zones and statutory representatives from a select number of ministries and government agencies.

The statement further said, “Mr. Muhammad, a well-trained Tax, Accounting and Management professional with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies, has almost three decades of practical working experience in Auditing, Tax Management and Advisory and Management services to clients in the banking, manufacturing, services and public sectors as well as non- profit organizations.

“He is an expert in rendering advisory support services to investors in respect of new business start-ups and management of existing businesses. He has also continuously rendered outsourced services to clients in trading, service and manufacturing sectors of the nation’s economy.

“Muhammad Nami attended Bayero University Kano and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology (1991) and a Masters of Business degree (2004) respectively. He is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Institute of Debt Recovery Practitioners of Nigeria and Associate Member of Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) and Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

“He started his career with PFK in 1993 and rose to the position of a senior consultant in charge of Tax management and advisory services. He is currently the managing consultant of Manam Professional Services (Chartered Tax Practitioners and Business Advisers) based in Kaduna, Abuja and Niger State.

“Mr. Muhammad has served and is still serving, on many companies’ Board and Statutory Board Audit Committees. He was appointed as a member, Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Stolen Assets in November 2017 by President Buhari.

“He is married with children.

“Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, whose term of office expired on Monday, 9th December 2019 is expected to hand over to the most senior director on the board, who will take charge, pending the Senate confirmation of the new board. “

There have been speculations over whether Fowler, who is a childhood friend of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be nominated by the President for a second four-year tenure, especially as he was recently queried by the Presidency over dwindling tax revenues.

The FIRS Establishment Act stipulates that “the executive chairman shall be appointed by the President subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

“The chairman and other members of the board, other than ex-officio members, shall each hold office for a term of four years, renewable once only.”

