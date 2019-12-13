Firm launches electronic logistics service

By Moses Nosike

Provides electronic facilitation for seamless pick-up and delivery of parcels via your favorite couriers Funnel Logistics Technologies Ltd, Nigeria’s pioneer e-logistics technology company has launched its electronic courier aggregation platform – Funnel The platform is an electronic facilitator for efficient and seamless request/fulfilment of deliveries through the best courier operators across Nigeria.

The Funnel technology platform brings together customers in need of courier services and a diverse range of courier service operators at very competitive rates. Subscribers on the Funnel platform can request to have their parcels picked-up and delivered by their preferred courier services at highly discounted rates.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer, Funnel Logistics, Mr. Tunde Oloyede, said, “we are excited to be launching this pioneer service in Nigeria. The Funnel platform provides innovative solutions to ease Nigerians’ everyday last-mile logistics pain points. At Funnel, our mission is to be the primary electronic facilitator for efficient request/fulfilment of deliveries across Africa”.

On who can use it, Oloyede said that the Funnel technology platform can be used by retailers,

e-commerce platforms and their customers. Social media retailers can initiate delivery requests from within their chats with customers; and customers of e-Commerce platforms can now choose and pay for their preferred delivery service during checkout. Best of all, anyone can request a pick-up and delivery to any part of Nigeria from their mobile phone/PC without placing a single call/message. Every step from the initiation of the request, to follow up, tracking deliveries and receipt of parcels, will all be done within our apps.

Oloyede further explained that users on the Funnel platform have a range of courier service providers to choose from. “We have partnered with the most reliable courier companies DHL, FedEx, Smartpost, Rapid, EMS, and many others, and negotiated highly discounted rates with them, to ensure that our users get the best value for their money”.

With the launch of Funnel into the Nigeria market, it is expected that Nigerians will be able to move their parcels, documents, and goods from one point to the other with significantly less hassle.

How to use Funnel

Once registration is completed, making a request or integrating businesses onto the Funnel platform takes just four simple steps which can be completed in less than 2 minutes.

The Funnel apps are easy to use for subscribers of all types; including individuals, businesses, e-Commerce platforms, online stores, warehouses and retailers. It has an intuitive dashboard that allows customers to track orders, provide businesses with various reports that can be used for decision making and planning, gives warehouses the flexibility to print their shipping labels easily.

Vanguard