Fidelity Bank rewards 13 customers with N19m

By Babajide Komolafe

FIDELITY Bank Plc has rewarded thirteen customers with N19 million for being faithful and committed to servicing their accounts. The lucky winners emerged from the second monthly/ first bi-monthly draw of the Get Alert in Millions Savings Promo Season 4, which held at the bank’s regional office in Abuja.

There were three categories of winners among the customers: N3 million, N2 million and N1 million, in addition to 18 consolation prizes of television set, generators and refrigerators.

The Lagos Regional Office had the highest amount of N6 million in total, followed by the North West Region with a total of N4 million while Abuja Region had N3 million cumulative amount. The South East, South South and South West had N2 million each.

Speaking at the draw, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo said lucky customers of the bank will cart away N120 million at the end of the promo in April 2020, pointing out that N15 million was won during the first draw in Ibadan and N19 million in Abuja, bringing the total to N34 million after the second draw.

Represented by the Regional Bank Head, North West 1, Mannir Ringim, Okonkwo said the promo which started in October 2019 was part of its efforts at deepening the financial inclusion strategy of the government and ensure more people are financially included.

“”As we speak, over 50 million Nigerians are financially excluded, which represents about 45 percent of our population and we in Fidelity Bank want to bridge this gap and also encourage more people to embrace savings culture,” the Okonkwo stated.

Shading light on how people can qualify for the draw, Mrs Janet Nnabuko, Head of Savings said both existing and new customers can win by simply topping their account with N10,000 for existing customers or someone opening a new account and building it up to N20,000.

She further disclosed that to qualify for the star prize of N3 million one needs to build his account to N50,000 while aspiring for the grand prize of N10 million, one only has to grow his account to N200,000.

Abuja Regional Head, Mrs. Vanessa Mordi said the bank was people friendly and remains committed to empowering Small and Medium Enterprises and also supporting individuals with surprise packages like the Get Alert in Millions Savings Promo.

