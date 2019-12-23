Fidelity Bank presents N19m, consolation prizes to GAIM winners

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

FIDELITY Bank has presented N19 million cash prize and 18 consolation prizes to 31 winners of the second monthly/first bi-monthly draw of its ‘Get Alert in Millions’ (GAIM) season four Promo.

Speaking at the presentation in Lagos, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo said: “This GAIM promo season 4 is the ninth promo being conducted by the bank in the last 12 years. It is a unique promo meant to improve the living standard of our numerous customers across the country.”

Nnamdi who was represented by Chetachi Ezenagu, Regional Head, Fidelity Bank, Yaba added: “We have two categories of draws in our GAIM season 4 Promo. We have the monthly draws and the bi-monthly draws. Recently, the second monthly and first bi-monthly draw was conducted and this produced 13 cash winners and 18 consolation prize winners. The cash won were in the categories of N3 million, N2 million and N1 million, totalling N19 million.

“Today for Lagos, we shall be presenting four cash wins, N1 million for two winners, N2m, N3 million and three consolation prizes of television set, generator and refrigerator. It is also noteworthy that similar presentations are on going outside Lagos.”

Vanguard

