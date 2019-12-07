FG to unveil nanotechnology policy

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government says it will soon produce a National Nanotechnology Policy to guide the operation of Nanotechnology in the country.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr Bitrus Bako Nabasu stated this on Friday when he inaugurated the Committee on the First Validation Exercise on the Draft National NanoTechnology Policy Document in Abuja.

He said that the policy when it is eventually produced will spearhead the use of nanotechnology in the country and would make products to be lighter, smaller, stronger, cleaner and precise.

He mandated the Committee to produce a National Nanotechnology policy to guide the operation of Nanotechnology in the country, assume responsibility and come up with a draft National Nanotechnology policy document.

He said Nanotechnology is an emerging technology set to revolutionalize the manufacturing technology process by making most products lighter, smaller, stronger, cleaner and very precise.

Mr Nabasu said that application and utilization of this technology are being made in various fields such as Agriculture, Health, Medicine, and Chemical Industries to enhance the quality of lives of citizens.

He appreciated the effort of the Minister and the Minister for State of Science and Technology for providing the needed support and guidance to ensure that Nigeria moves from a resource-based economy to a knowledge-based one.

Earlier, the Director Department of Chemical Engineering, Engr. Akinyemi Oyefeso said the purpose of the validation programme is to start from within themselves and that is why they invited mainly scientific officers and some non-scientific officers in order to critique the policy document before passing to the Minister for further necessary action.

