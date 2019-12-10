FG to review current performance grading system for civil servants

By Victoria Ojeme

The acting Head of Service of the Federation Folasade Yemi-Esan has disclosed that plans have been concluded to review the current Apar system of grading performance of civil servants for efficiency.

Dr Yemi -Esan stated this at the annual lecture of the Council of Retired Former Permanent Secretaries, CORFEPS, Abuja chapter.

She said “the current system would be upgraded to change the culture of the civil service by making it incorruptible and more productive.”

She described CORFEPS as a strategic partner to the Federal Government and urged members not to relent in offering their wealth of experience to government at all times.

In her remarks, National Chairperson of CORFEPS, Mrs Francesca Emmanuel said the council which was created in 2004, is a non partisan organ aimed at offering services to government and the nation at large.

The guest lecturer, and Member of the presidential economic advisory committee, Mr Bismarck Rewane, in a presentation entitled ‘’the path to Nigeria’s Economic Diversification for sustained Development’’ said the border closure was yielding positive results.

He also recommended steps that would impact directly on the lives of the people to stimulate the economy.

Mr Rewane said there was need for urgent steps towards addressing the challenges of inequality in the economy.

Vanguard