Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

FG to review current performance grading system for civil servants

On 8:00 pmIn Newsby

By Victoria Ojeme

The acting Head of Service of the Federation Folasade Yemi-Esan has disclosed that plans have been concluded to review the current Apar system of grading performance of civil servants for efficiency.

Imo state ban payment for HIV treatment(Opens in a new browser tab)

Dr Yemi -Esan stated this at the annual lecture of the Council of Retired Former Permanent Secretaries, CORFEPS, Abuja chapter.

She said “the current system would be upgraded to change the culture of the civil service by making it incorruptible and more productive.”

She described CORFEPS as a strategic partner to the Federal Government and urged members not to relent in offering their wealth of experience to government at all times.

In her remarks, National Chairperson of CORFEPS, Mrs Francesca Emmanuel said the council which was created in 2004, is a non partisan organ aimed at offering services to government and the nation at large.

The guest lecturer, and Member of the presidential economic advisory committee, Mr Bismarck Rewane, in a presentation entitled ‘’the path to Nigeria’s Economic Diversification for sustained Development’’ said the border closure was yielding positive results.

He also recommended steps that would impact directly on the lives of the people to stimulate the economy.

AMAC boss honours late veteran sports journalist, Oyebanji(Opens in a new browser tab)

Mr Rewane said there was need for urgent steps towards addressing the challenges of inequality in the economy.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!