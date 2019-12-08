FG to introduce new visa regime

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, said on Saturday night the Federal Government plans to introduce a new visa regime to boost the economy.

Babandede stated this at the 2019 dinner and award night organised by the service in Abuja.

He added that the new visa regime would be unveiled by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola before the end of this year.

The NIS chief said the regime would put Nigeria in line with global practice, adding that the system would be transparent and security would not be compromised.

He said: “The e-visa policy will encourage investors to Nigeria thereby generating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for Nigeria and making Nigeria a preferred destination through transparency in administration and facilitation of facilities by service.

“I assure you that it will be transparent and we will remove cash payment and ensure no security is compromised.

“It is a balance between facilitation, transparency, and protection of national security.”

Babandede assured that the service would deliver on its mandate by deploying efficient border security and migration management to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture in 2020.

He commended the team who was recognised for developing the software for officers to take e- examinations.

He added: “As you are aware, we are a regimented institution. We have done all we can in 2019 by dismissing officers for corruption, absenteeism, reduction of ranks of officers and investigating those who took money from applicants or ordinary Nigerians illegally.

“So having worked tirelessly, we should dedicate a day to commend those who had served well and this would also serve as an example to others so they can follow the path.

“Governance is not about punishing people every day. It is also about rewarding and bridging gaps between officers and men by coming together, dining, dancing, and rejoicing.” (NAN)

