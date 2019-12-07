FG tasked on abolishing child marriage

It’s critical we pay attention to women — Prof. Utomi

There’s need to review our laws — Falana

By Olayinka Ajayi

To help better Nigeria Economy, the Federal government have been urged to abolished child marriage and encourage the enrollment of young girls in schools.

Speaking during the eight years anniversary of Women Empowerment and Legal Aid, WELA, tagged: Social Economic Standing of Nigerian Women’ in Lagos yesterday, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello urged investors eying to invest in Nigeria to invest in human capital particular in a girl child.

“The enrollment of girl in schools is better for our Economy. If you want to invest in human capital, make sure you invest in a girl child. Also child marriage should be abolished in Nigeria”.

Responding, professor Pat Utomi in his remarks maintained that there is need for the government to engage women in politics saying: “It is critical we pay attention to our women because women have been great contributor for a long time. Women are more emotionally intelligent than men.

“I became what I am because of my mother. I want you to support the works of WELA, in doing so humanity Wil be elevated.

“Rwuwanda is doing better than Nigeria despite their disadvantages.

Nigerian politics is dominated thugs and our politics need s to be sanitised so the women can come in”.

In his remarks, right activists Femi Falana stated that the need to review our laws for equality said:”We need the government to reprive our laws that makes women feel inferior. As we are confronted with the reality of today that women are doing better”.

