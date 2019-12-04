FG ready to support grain farmers in their agender — Nanano

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Government, Wednesday, assured grain farmers and suppliers of strategic importance in its agenda and expressed readiness to partner with them.

The assurance was given by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, during a courtesy visit led by the Chairman, Amana Farmers and Grains Suppliers Association, Haruna Pambegua, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Nanono who maintained government’s resolve to boost productivity and performance of farmers across various value chains said the association will be partnered in meeting the needs of Nigerians through food production, accessibility, affordability, and profitability.

He said: “The Federal Government’s commitment towards a stronger partnership and collaboration between and the Amana Farmers and Grains Suppliers Association of Nigeria, AFGSAN, would boost the agribusiness development and job creation.

“The partnership would achieve the goal of the current administration’s next level agenda in the agricultural sector and create the desired value chain, promote global market access of Nigerian branded products with massive job creation and increase Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, for the country.”

Also speaking was the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Bello, who acknowledged the commitment of the association to the Buhari-led administration’s agricultural policies and interventions.

“We thank you for doubling your effort towards supporting the current administration‘s agenda by buying into the intervention policies of the Federal Government which includes getting farmers back to farms that ensure farmers produce more grain for the market and create jobs”, Bello said.

Earlier speaking, the Chairman, AFGSAN, Haruna Pambegua, commended the President on agricultural agenda and vision by diversifying the economy through agriculture and said it is an indication that he has confidence in Nigerian farmers and the sector towards job creation and boosting food security.

He added that with the strategic linkage of processing and marketing of products, it would reduce Nigeria’s huge income inequality, boost production and economic activities in the rural areas.

vanguard