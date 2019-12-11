FEC approves N307.6m for NAFDAC operational vehicles

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N307.6 million for the purchase of operational vehicles for the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, briefed State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the vehicles were needed for the effective execution of the agency’s mandate.

Mamora said: “These 15 vehicles are meant to improve mobility.

“You recall that NAFDAC is a regulatory agency and has a lot to do in terms of fieldwork.

“In order to improve mobility and enhance operational efficiency; regulation—checking so many things; claims in terms of products, drugs, food items, water production; they need to move around and confirm claims and certify.

“So, that is the need for these operational vehicles and these are Hilux vehicles, 15 in number.”

Mamora said the 15 Hilux vehicles would cost N307.562 million.

He said the vehicles had stood the test of time in terms of durability and ability to perform on Nigerian roads. (NAN)

