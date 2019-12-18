Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Wednesday advised VIPs, highly placed government officials, agencies chiefs to keep their protocol officials out of passengers processing zone in the arrival and departure terminals of the airports across the country.

This advice and directive, according to Mrs Henrietta Yakubu , General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, becomes necessary because these protocol officers obstruct the smooth processing of passengers by Immigration at these zones which has led to unnecessary delays.

Yakubu said : “ In line with provisions of the Federal Government’s directive on the Ease of Doing Business, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has directed that apart from FAAN protocol services and the designated Ministry of Foreign Affairs Officers, no individual or agency is allowed to escort Passengers or Conduct any type of protocol activity after Immigration process for Departing Passengers, and before immigration process for arriving Passengers at the Airports”.

“Consequently, in the interest of our common Safety and Comfort, all Passengers, agencies, and other stakeholders are requested to kindly align their airport activities accordingly.In a similar vein, passengers are also advised to please kindly desist from coming to the airports with groups of friends and relatives. This is aimed at enhancing the Safety, Comfort, and efficient facilitation of human and vehicular traffic at the airports”, she added.

Vanguard

