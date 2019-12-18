Breaking News
FAAN advises VIPs to keep their protocol officers out of passengers processing zone

The Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) Tennis Club, Ikeja has called on the sports authorities to upgrade of all sporting facilities in the country to enhance sports development

By Lawani Mikairu

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Wednesday advised VIPs, highly placed government officials, agencies chiefs to keep their protocol officials out of passengers  processing zone in the arrival and departure terminals of the airports across the country.

This advice and directive, according to Mrs Henrietta Yakubu , General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, becomes necessary because these protocol officers obstruct the smooth processing of passengers by Immigration at these zones which has led to unnecessary delays.

Yakubu said : “ In line with provisions of the Federal Government’s directive on the Ease of Doing Business, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has directed that apart from FAAN protocol services and the designated Ministry of Foreign Affairs Officers, no individual or agency is allowed to escort Passengers or Conduct any type of protocol  activity after Immigration process for Departing Passengers, and before immigration process for arriving Passengers at the Airports”.

“Consequently, in the interest of our common Safety and Comfort, all Passengers, agencies, and other stakeholders are requested to kindly align their airport  activities accordingly.In a similar vein, passengers are also advised to please kindly desist from coming to the airports with groups  of friends and relatives. This is aimed at enhancing the Safety, Comfort, and efficient facilitation  of human and vehicular traffic at the airports”, she added.

