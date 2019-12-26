Vanguard Logo

Everton manager Ancelotti issues Iwobi hamstring injury update

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out Alex Iwobi from their Premier League game against Burnley on Boxing Day and the midfielder could be out of action until the New Year.

The Super Eagles star was forced off only 11 minutes into their 0-0 draw with his former club Arsenal last weekend after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old has since been nursing the problem and may not play a further role for the Toffees this year as he is set to be sidelined for about ‘two to three weeks.’

He is going to rest for two or three weeks, then start [training] with the team.”

Iwobi has made 20 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals since leaving the Emirates Stadium last summer.

Everton, who are winless in their last three games, will hope to halt that unimpressive form under their new manager at Goodison Park.

Source: Goal.com

