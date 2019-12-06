Everton appoint Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager

Duncan Ferguson said it will be an “incredibly proud moment” for him when he takes charge of Everton for their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

The 47-year-old Scot has been appointed caretaker manager after Marco Silva was sacked on Thursday following eight defeats in their last 11 games, including Wednesday’s humiliating 5-2 thrashing by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

ALSO READ:

Ferguson, who has been on the club’s first-team coaching staff for five years, takes Everton to Stamford Bridge with them languishing in the relegation zone and seeking their fifth full-time manager since 2016, AFP reported.

Vanguard