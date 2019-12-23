Enugu to end open defecation with public conveniences

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Grey Nnaji, said on Monday the state had proposed the construction of Public Conveniences that would assist to end Open Defecation in the state.

Nnaji made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu after the presentation of the Ministry’s 2020 budget breakdown at the Nigeria Union of Nigeria Journalists (NUJ) hall.

NAN reports that the state government mapped out N1 billion for the construction of public conveniences in the state.

The commissioner said that public conveniences and sensitisation were the best tools to end open defecation in Enugu State.

“Cleanliness is next to Godliness and above all, the Federal Government of Nigeria has taken the move to end open defecation.

“Enugu as the then capital of Eastern Region and capital of Enugu State presently, needs to end open defecation to compliment Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s effort at cleaning up the city.

“Construction of the public conveniences is in line with the Federation Government’s quest to end open defecation by 2025,” he said.

Nnaji added that Enugu State had been identified and classified as one of the cleanest states for two years now.

“To complement that, the government has in 2020, budgeted for the construction of public conveniences across the cities in the state.

“The convenience places will as well serve travellers and as part of infrastructure development in the state, ” he said.

The commissioner said that the provision of public conveniences was the best to end open defecation in the state.

“You see, the psychology of people is directional and if you direct them to a purpose they will follow.

“In the past, there have been no such facilities but now the facilities will be in place; we will follow it up with advocacy and training,” the commissioner said.

Nnaji noted that the public conveniences would serve the markets and travellers better and that Ogbette Market people would embrace the project.

“I believe that the project will improve the hygiene of the Ogbette Main Market traders and people who stream into there on daily basis for their business.

“All we are talking about, is modern conveniences, maintenance facilities and management.

“These things will be put in place to ensure that the reality of providing all projects and committing the state’s N1 billion will be realised in its fullness,” Nnaji said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

