Embrace distribution transformer metering, map scheme – EEDC urges customer

By Chinedu Adonu

TO ensure accurate billing and energy audit at transformer level, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, urged her customers to embrace and support the ongoing Distribution Transformer Metering project.

Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, made this appeal in Owerri during a customer engagement forum organized by the company.

Ezeh condemned situations where customers, probably out of ignorance, resist the installation of these meters, despite the immense benefit it provides.

According to him, “the essence of the initiative which is geared towards improved billing and energy audit at the respective distribution substations. You should not resist the installation because it is meant to serve you better and stop estimated billing”, He said.

Ezeh also encouraged them to report anyone engaging in energy theft within their neighborhood as the energy they use will be captured by the meter and will definitely impact on the electricity bill paid by other customers feeding from the transformer.

It will be recalled that EEDC commenced the Distribution Transformer Metering project in March this year, targeting all public transformers within its network.

In a related development, Ezeh also enlightened the customers on the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, an initiative designed and approved by NERC to close the metering gap and put an end to estimated billing.

He encouraged them to key into the scheme and get their properties metered by simply logging on to EEDC website (www.enugudisco.com), select the “MAP Meter Request” button, fill the online application form and submit.

“Once the form is submitted, our team will carry out a pre survey assessment at the property, after which a Demand Note will be issued to the customer, which he/she will use to pay for the meter at the bank”

Ezeh discouraged the idea of paying to any individual or group and gave the cost of a Single-Phase meter as N38,841.00, while a Three-Phase meter goes for N70,409.00. The costs are all VAT inclusive.

Vanguard