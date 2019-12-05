Egwunyenga takes over as DELSU VC, calls for reconciliation among staff

New Vice-Chancellor of the Delta State University, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, Monday, called for reconciliation among staff and students, saying “ we all need to forgive each other in order to move the institution forward”.

Egwunyenga made the call in Abraka during a thanksgiving at Saints Paul Catholic Chapel on his resumption of office as the 7th Vice-Chancellor of the university.

He said inter-alia: “ I bear no grudge against anyone and I ask that we forgive one another and unite as a community of scholars and administrators to collectively lift up Delta State University.

He added: “ Let us live up to the inspiring words of our anthem and create a citadel of learning that “thrives in hard work for self-reliance, great in knowledge, character and service.”

“ I solemnly pledge to lead, inspire and advance the repositioning of Delta State University as the best state university in Nigeria.

“ To realize this vision, we must provide the highest quality of teaching and learning to our dear students; focus on improving the welfare of staff to ensure effective and motivated workforce; pay proportionate attention to the development of the three campuses of the university; improve university’s relationship with host communities and genuine cases of injustice shall be addressed.

Speaking further, Egwunyenga vowed that as vice-chancellor, his administration would promote academic freedom, shared governance, robust debate, empathy, consultation and transparent decision making.

The new VC promised: “ I shall be fair and accessible, but firm with a commitment to discipline and the defence of the corporate image of Delta State University.

While commending the immediate past vice-chancellor, Prof Victor Peretomode, for his distinguished services to the university, especially in ensuring a stable academic calendar in the last five years, he solicited for the renewed support and solidarity of all staff and students to enable him succeed.

VANGUARD