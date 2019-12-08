Efe Ajagba: Meet Nigerian boxer with world’s record for fastest victory

By Rasheed Sobowale

Anthony Joshua has reclaimed his four titles lost to Andy Ruiz earlier in the year when the latter defeated him.

The 30-year-old British professional boxer born to a Nigerian mother and Nigerian-Irish father was well celebrated by Nigerians after the win at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arena.

Nigerians however, seem not to remember another one of their own, Efe Ajagba, a Nigerian professional boxer from Ughelli, Delta State.

Ajagba 24-year-old holds the record for the fastest victory in boxing history after his opponent, Curtis Harper was disqualified for leaving the ring 1 second after the opening bell.

He is scheduled to fight Ukranian professional boxer, Iago Kiladze December 21 in Toyota Arena, California, USA.

Ajagba Boxing Career

Ajagba a former football player of a club in Ughelli quitted to start boxing. The former bakery worker made the list to compete for Nigeria’s team at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow. He won a bronze medal in the event after losing to Australia’s Joseph Goodall in semifinals.

He won the gold medal in the super heavyweight event at the 2016 African Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Ajagba has won all of his 11 professional boxing competition. 9 by knockout, 1 decision, and 1 by disqualification.

Vanguard News Nigeria.