EFCC recovers N300m, convicts 60 persons in A-Ibom

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, zonal Office in Akwa Ibom State said it has so far recovered N300 million this year and convicted 60 persons in the state.

Head of EFCC office in Akwa Ibom and the Cross River States, Mr Garuba Dugum who disclosed this yesterday in Uyo after the Anti-corruption Day walk said the feat was achieved between January and December 2019.

Dugum, therefore, called on the public to join hands in the fight against corruption and not leave it to the agency alone, even as he debunked insinuations that the anti-corruption war was one-sided.

“From January to date, the number of convictions is more than 60 in Uyo zonal office. Here in Uyo, we have made a recovery of over N300 million. This is a small office compared to others, yet we are trying our best to see that we move forward.

“If you can see from recent developments, there are some people who are in various parties that we have got prosecuted. “Even if it is the government in power, whosoever is found wanting, EFCC will look into it and start an investigation, and at the end of the day, if we get evidence against the person, he will certainly go to jail”