EFCC hands over forfeited property to NDE

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has handed over a forfeited property to the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to use as its office.

Spokesman of the Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Tuesday that the property was located on Plot 1076 Cadastral Zone, Sector B 18, Gudu District, Abuja.

The asset, according to him, was recovered in a case between the Federal Government and Emmanuel Ozigi and two others; Home Vestors Concepts Ltd and Knight Consulting Ltd.

“The EFCC secured the final forfeiture of the property to the Federal Government on February 15, 2018, at the conclusion of forfeiture processes in a Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

“The hand over formalities were conducted by the Secretary to EFCC, Olanipekun Olukoyede, who conveyed the Commission’s excitement at handing the property over to an agency of the Federal Government.

“Olukoyede noted that the gesture, like the others that preceded it, testified to the successes of the anti-corruption fight,” he said.

The Director-General of NDE, Dr Nasiru Ladan, commended the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu for his relentless efforts in the anti-corruption fight.

Ladan expressed happiness that the NDE now has a befitting office after occupying rented offices for 32 years.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: