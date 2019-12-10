Breaking News
EFCC arrests vice principal, supervisor, teacher for exam malpractice

On 7:25 pm
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) has arrested three persons including a Vice Principal for allegedly collecting money from Students participating in the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) at Government Day Secondary School, Ote in Eiye-Nkorin Area of Kwara State.

This is contained in the press statement issued by the Head Media and publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren made available to journalists in Ilorin Tuesday.

The statement also reads, “The Suspects are, the Vice Principal of the School, Issa Abdulrahman, a Teacher, Usman Lanre Kayode and a Supervisor of the Examination in the Centre, Saka Isiaka.

“The Commission had received an intelligence report that the school management and supervisors of the centre were extorting monies from the Students writing NECO in order to assist them in the Examination.

“It was gathered that the Principal of the school usually separate the students who could not contribute money and put them another classroom to write their papers.

“But problem started when an operative of the Commission dressed in an unusual way on Friday 6th of December, pretending to be a passerby visited the school.

“An iPad containing answers to all the questions was recovered from them.”

VANGUARD

