Education, powerful tool for driving growth, human devt.— Oyebode

Mr Gbenga Oyebode, the Chairman of an Abuja-based law firm, says education remains the only powerful tool for driving economic growth and human development.

Oyebode said this while speaking as a guest lecturer at the 44th Convocation Ceremony of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on Wednesday.

His lecture was entitled: “Education: The Key to Unlocking Nigeria’s Human Capital.”

According to Oyebode, education is the panacea to transforming society, ending poverty, fostering peace, eradicating diseases and reducing climate change.

He said the success of the country depended on the progress in education, adding that “meeting our collective aspirations as a nation will require a complete overhaul in education.”

Oyebode said learning outcomes from the country’s education system were low and far from what was required for Nigeria to achieve its productive potential as the giant of Africa.

According to him, without qualitative education, children are faced with the prospects of becoming disenfranchised, radicalised and lured into illegal activity which would have adverse socio-economic consequences.

He said that the current structure of education had failed Nigerian children, noting that “even after 16 years of education, many Nigerian youths are unemployable.”

