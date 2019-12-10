Education Minister expresses concern over human trafficking

The Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu has decried the level of human trafficking in the country, saying the situation was of serious concern to Nigeria’s government.

Adamu expressed the government’s concern on Tuesday in Kano at the opening of a four-day training for lecturers of Colleges of Education in the North-East organised by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organized with the collaboration of the National Agency for Prohibition in Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Adamu, represented by Mrs. Anigbog Obianuju, a Deputy Director in the ministry, described the workshop as a welcomed development in the fight against human trafficking in the country.

According to the minister, the training will assist in tackling the issue of human trafficking from the root by teaching the teachers the strategies and information that would be imparted in the pupils to avoid being victims.

“Right now, this issue is really biting the society, and our children are at the receiving end because of ignorance. Therefore, such measures can assist in giving them the knowledge to terminate its escalation before it gets out of control.

“If the teachers are trained, they will also teach the children in schools so that they can have the knowledge on methods used by the traffickers and also know how to avoid being trafficked”, he said.

The minister said that the issue of human trafficking has been inserted in the primary and secondary school curriculum and has started achieving results.

Also in his speech, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Prof. Bappah Muhammadu-Aliyu, said victims of human trafficking were not limited to illiterate members of the society.

The NCCE boss, who was represented by a Deputy Director in the commission, Dr. Umar Kwami, said people who become victims of human trafficking are largely people who are ignorant or perhaps greedy.

“Against this background, NAPTIP and ICMPD approached us to explore ways and means of equipping children and youths informal education, with relevant knowledge and skills to invade human trafficking.

“Consequently, the commission mainstreamed Trafficking In-person issues into the content of the NCE minimum standards”, he said.

He explained that having the content of TIP issues into the minimum standards is one thing, but having content effectively taught is quite another.

“That is the reason for the gathering. We are here to train inappropriate strategies to teach TIP issues such as that, as a nation we shall reduce the current trend in human trafficking in the country,” he said.

