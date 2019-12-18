Edo govt holds training, promotion exercise for teaching, non-teaching staff

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government will tomorrow, Thursday, December 19, 2019 commence training, evaluation and promotion exercise for teaching and non-teaching staff in the state.

The exercises, which will be conducted by the Edo State Post Primary Education Board, will take place in the three senatorial zones of the state.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary, Edo State Post Primary Education Board, Mr. Ighodaro A.D., said the training will take place on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 December, 2019, while the evaluation will hold on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

The statement reads, “This is to inform all the teaching and non-teaching staff of Edo State Post Primary Education Board that, the training/evaluation/promotion exercise will take place on the 19th and 20th December, 2019, while the evaluation will hold on Saturday, December 21st December, 2019, simultaneously in Edo South – Idia College, Benin City; Edo Central – ACC Irrua; and in Edo North – St. Angela’s, Uzairue.”

He noted that the venue for the exercise for all non-teaching staff will be at the Post Primary Education Board Headquarters, in Benin City, adding, “Those qualified for the promotion, training and evaluation are; GL 16 in – 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, & 2014; GL 15 in – 2012, 2013, 2014, & 2015 and GL 1-14 in – 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016.”

