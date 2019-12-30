Edo govt earmarks 3bn for Enterprise Park, Production Center, others

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said his administration will commit N3bn to the Benin Enterprise and Industrial Park, the Benin River Port, Edo Production Centers and other initiatives to enhance production and other industrial activities in the state by 2020.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the fund is part of efforts of the Godwin Obaseki-led government to spur industrialisation, which has the potential to unlock economic growth.

According to Obaseki, “With Edo State replete with evidence of efforts at enhancing social welfare of our people, improving governance, and boosting economic development, we are committed to actualising the aspirations of our people to live in a just, fair, productive and progressive state.

“To deepen industrialisation, we will by 2020 commit N3bn to the Benin Enterprise and Industrial Park, the Benin River Port, Edo Production Centers and other initiatives to enhance production and other economic activities in the state.

He continued, “While we are on course on our legacy projects, such as the Benin River Port and the Benin Enterprise and Industrial Park, we have successfully piloted the Benin Production Centre in the Sapele Road Axis of Benin City, as part of multi-pronged strategy to drive industrialisation in the state.

“For the Benin Enterprise and Industrial Park, we are already carrying out the Environment and Social Impact Assessment for the project, as we have sealed a deal with a world leading textile company to open shop at the facility as one of the anchor tenants.

“We are confident that the money would further spur industrialisation, which has the potential to unlock economic growth.”

The Benin Production Centre hosts hundreds of artisans and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) operators, who are provided with a serene work environment and access to shared infrastructure, 24-hour electricity, security, water supply, internet, access to low-cost loans.

The artisans and SMEs are involved in polythene production, furniture making, shoe making and leather works, toothpick and cotton wool production, welding (iron and brass) and fabrication, ice block production, cosmetic production, hair extensions production, garments production, waste recycling etc.

Two more of the facility, the government has assured, will be established in Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

