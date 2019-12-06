Breaking News
Edo community protest killing by NDLEA who is on wanted list

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The people of Ujiogba community in Esan West local government area of Edo state yesterday protested the killing of on Maxwell Okpoma said to be their son by personnel of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

But the NDLEA through its spokesman, Mitchel Ofojeyu said the deceased has been in their wanted list but that Okpoma was hit by a stray bullet when their men were attacked by a mob and they were trying to escape. He said their operational vehicle was destroyed during the attack.

The community took the corpse of the deceased to the office of the NDLEA but were chased away by sporadic gunshots by officials of the NDLEA.

Brother to the deceased, Monday Okpoma, said the NDLEA officials were in the community to arrest some suspected drug dealers when they shot his younger brother and that the NDLEA officials ran away by shooting into the air after killing his brother.

Parents of the deceased, Pa and Mrs. Okpoma, described late Maxwell as a humble and hardworking man.

