Edo APC crisis: Group calls for Buhari, IGP’s intervention

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

An Edo state group, Edo Forum of Patriots (EFP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu to intervene in the escalating crisis in Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) which it feared is assuming a violent dimension.

The group suggested a round table meeting which it should be presided over by Buhari or a peace accord to be masterminded by the police.

A statement by the Chairman, Interim Management Committee of EFP, Ayamenkhue Edokpolo said the crisis could result in cult war which would many socio inconveniences for the people.

It said “We wish to state that Edo State is known as one of the most peaceful and hospitable state in the country and we pride ourselves as a State where everyone is welcome, irrespective of religious, ethnic or political leanings which has led over the years to positive and significant improvements in the State, in terms of ease of doing business and positive developments. These have trickle positive effects on investment and commerce.

“We call on the President, the Inspector General of Police to ensure they act swiftly, so as to ensure that peace is restored to the state. A way out could be a peace accord where well critical stakeholders and leaders of this troubling scenarios undertake to promote peaceful coexistence amongst their supporters and followers.

“We have, however, noticed that the recent political bickerings within the ruling party (APC) has led to some level of insecurity and if not checked or nipped at the bud, it may escalate into other social menace-like escalation of cult activities amongst our youths-a bane that all well-meaning Edos should put measures in place to mitigate and expunge from our society.

“We use this medium to appeal to all stakeholders to allow reason and rationality prevail, they should come to a round table to address their party differences that is causing the escalation of tension in the state, and we fear that if it is not checked, Edo people may hold APC leaders responsible for the avoidable anarchy hovering over the clouds of our dear State. God forbid.

“This will go a long way in ensuring that Edo still maintains its status as a very peace loving State. And as we all know in the absence of peace, there can hardly be tangible positive developments.”

