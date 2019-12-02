E-voting: Secondus charges INEC to lead initiative

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to lead the initiative for the adoption of electronic voting in the country.

The PDP chair stated this yesterday while playing host to a delegation from INEC drawn from the department of Election and Party Monitoring, EPM.

Secondus while chiding INEC for the conduct of the 2019 general elections particularly scored the commission low on the recently concluded Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship elections, describing them as the worst in the nation’s political history.

Responding on behalf of the delegation, EPM Deputy Director, Musa Husunu promised to deliver the concerns of the party to the commission.

Click to read more stories…