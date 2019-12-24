Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Department of the State Service, DSS, has on the order of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, released the Convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

Recall that the Publisher of SharaReporters, was in August 3, 2019 arrested ahead of a planned nationwide #RevolutionNow protest.

Ever since then, Sowore has been detained by DSS despite court order to release him.

The Federal Government, which later admitted to the arrest, was condemned by Wole Soyinka, Oby Ezekwesili and many other activists.

As Nigerians speak ill of DSS’s actions, Malami wade into the matter. On Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, he directed the Service to release Sowore and ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki who has been in detention since 2015.

Barely two hours to Malami’s order, DSS bows to pressure, and released him.



Vanguard

