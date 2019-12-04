Drama, intrigues, betrayal, as Hertitude returns

By Juliet Ebirim

A captivating stage play by Kessavier Vanille Productions titled ‘Hertitude’ is set to return to stage from December 14. The play had a successful debut earlier in the year at the Wole Soyinka Hall, Freedom Park, Lagos.

The play will come alive again at the Cinema Hall 1 of the National Theatre on the 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, 25th, 28th, 29th of December, 2019 and 1st, 4th and 5th of January 2020.

Written and directed by award-winning screenwriter, Kesiena Obue, Hertitude tells the story of three sisters; Kesiena, Rume and Ogor reunite one more time, when their single mother suffers a debilitating heart attack. The reunion at Rume’s private club becomes an explosive peeling of many years of latent feminine siblings’ angst. They struggle to deal with despair, betrayal, loneliness and failure, as past resentments, their individual demons, the pressures of society’s arbitrary formulation of womanhood and social media influences emerge.

Kesiena Obue has written and directed for theatre, film, television and other multiple creative platforms around the Country and the United States. Some of her recent credits include The Bling Lagosians, Moremi the Musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, Wakaa the Musical and Femi Osofisan’s A Nightingale for Dr Du Bois. Her words: “The play dwells so much on parental abuse which most people in the society don’t like to talk about and also the question of immorality which has been exemplified in the play. Though the plays has women as principal characters, it is not a feminism storyline but a drama centred on women’s role and their impact on shaping society,” she said. Hertitude is like a smokescreen of what individuals are inside and what they really are inside when people are not there, the real ugliness inside us, our flaws and imperfections.”

The play features Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Jessica Gabriels, Maryann Ivy, Njoku Cynthia Nneka.

Expressing the readiness of National Arts Theatre to host the event, Steve Ogundele, Public Relations Officer, National Arts Theatre assured of adequate security, world class theatrical ambience and technical facilities. Ogundele said, “We are happy to work with the talented producers of Hertitude who know their onions. We want to use Hertitude as a signpost to once again showcase the National Arts Theatre as the hub of theatrical excellence. The Cinema Hall 1 boasts of a mechanised curtain and a proscenium arc, something you hardly see in this part of the world. We invite Nigerians to come experience a feast of thespian art.”

Vanguard