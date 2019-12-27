Dotts Media emerges best digital, marketing influencer in 2019

Kindly Share This Story:

One of Nigeria’s leading digital agency, Dotts Media House, has emerged as the outstanding digital and marketing influencer of the year.

This was disclosed during her fifth year anniversary held recently.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Creative Agency led by Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr has said that the media is recognized for delivering impactful digital campaigns across Nigeria and Africa at Large with several awards over the last 5 years.

“We celebrate five years of excellent service in the media space, launched in 2014. Dotts Media House has experienced obvious growth over the last couple of years with an aim to continuously deliver results-driven digital solutions to global brands across the African continent”, she added.

Dotts Media House has worked and works with some of the biggest brands in Africa such as INTEL, PEPSI, HP, NETHERLANDS EMBASSY, DANO, LIPTON ICE TEA, RED, H2OH, POPCENTRAL, 9MOBILE and many more.

Nevertheless, in her fifth year, Dotts Media House pioneered the first-ever influencer marketing report in Nigeria which has since been a reference material to brand managers/advertisers / social media enthusiasts, The research has put the Nigerian social media landscape in the global map with the core objective to express the state of this form of marketing in Nigeria. The inaugural edition of the report which was launched at the Social Media Week 2019, in Lagos, received accolades from a local and international audience and has since then set the trends in how digital/influencer marketing is perceived.

In her remark, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr stated that she is grateful to all staff, clients, partners, vendors and friends for helping to build a solid working brand in the last five years, “The significant growth over the years gladdens my heart, I am even more excited, Looking forward to leading my team in expanding clientele, growing functional products and creating more profitable partnerships”, she commented.

