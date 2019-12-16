Don’t politicised DSS — Jibril Tafida

Kindly Share This Story:

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Jibril Tafida has said that Nigerians should allow the committee set up by the Attorney General of the Federation to investigate the alleged invasion of the court in Abuja to arrest Omoyole Sowore to do its job and not allow the “sentiment of a few” guide their reactions.

In an interview with Vanguard, Alhaji Tafida said politicians should not latch on to the incidence to pursue their personal agenda against the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi BB it is guided by the over the interest of the nation.

Also read:

According to him, any case that “borders on threat to national security should not be politicized” saying that no Nigerian should be seen to be above the law.

“It is rather unfortunate that emotions are running high on this matter. What happened at the court was unexpected and needs to be investigated. But I read so much of what has been happening between the DSS and Sowore but what I find interesting in the attack against the agency in the media is the way it has been politicized. I wonder if those attacking the DSS have conveniently forgotten that national security is a serious matter. I expected them to reason that the DSS as secret police could be in possession of intelligence reports about the activities of the suspect which may be difficult to allow him to go.

“Unless we have access to the kind of intelligence that the DSS has, it would be unfair to continue attacking. I’m in support of Judicial independence in any way but the issue of national security should be handled with care” he said.

He said the Director-General of the DSS is widely seen by those who know him as a professional security operative and should not be dragged to the turf of politics.

“It is an open secret that the DG is honest to a fault and incorruptible as widely described by those who know him very well. This is a person who rose through the ranks to become the DG. He headed various departments there. He is widely believed to be a gentleman and humble officer. His major strength in relating to people is that he has a record of professionalism.

“Anyway, the Attorney-General of the Federation has set up a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Let us wait for their report before we conclude. Sowore is a citizen like every other a Nigerian” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: