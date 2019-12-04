DOAMF moves to rescue ailing community

By VICTOR ARJIROMANUS

In a bid to reduce high mortality rate in rural communities in Nigeria often caused by poverty and unwillingness to access medical facilities, a Non-governmental organization, Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation (DOAMF) in collaboration with Hospital Assist Nigeria, has taken a rescue mission program to Obafemi-awode in Mowe community in Ogun state.

The outreach which is tagged Healthy Living, had sufficient number of medical personnel including medical Doctors, Nurses, Lab Scientists, and Pharmacists that attended to a crowed of sick people that trooped out to receive medical attention. Free checks ups for high blood pressure, and blood sugar were carried out on adults and aged people, while drugs for de-worming, vitamins supplement as well as free treatment of Malaria and other common diseases were distributed to both adults and children alike

One of the residents who benefited from the free medical treatment simply identified as Mrs. Olugbemi said ‘the outreach was timely and of immense good to her and members of her community.

She said ; ‘I have not consulted a physician for the past eight years, and I relied mainly on herbal concoction until today that DOAMF came to sensitize about the need to take good care of our health and sick profession medical advice.

“When the team of medical personnel recently visitor us in Accident and Trauma Centre, Mowe for a free medical outreach program, it was like a dream to all of us.”

Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Akujobi Memorial Foundation (DOAMF) in collaboration with Hospital Assist Nigeria and Obafemi-Owode LGA.

Speaking to Vanguard correspondent during the outreach, the Program Officer, DOAMF, Mrs. Catherine Olukotun said the foundation has the obligation to carter and ensure the safety of people living in the rural areas, and has done so on several occasions by building an Accident and Trauma Centre located beside its public health centre through the support of Diamond Bank Plc.

She however called for individuals and organizations to take the initiative as government can’t achieve it alone.

“The government alone cannot solve all the existing health problems in the society. Many people do not have the wherewithal to go to the hospitals, even when they need to go there. Organizing free medical outreach like this, will benefit a lot of people. Healthy Living should be the priority of everyone, and we should address the needs of the less privileged communities by taking free medical outreach to their doorsteps.

A lot of attention should be focused on poor communities as the participants displayed ignorance on how to explain the symptoms of their ailments to the medical personnel, the enhancement of community healthcare depends on the generosity of philanthropic contributions from corporate organizations and kind individuals who have continued to intervene for change”

She however appreciated corporate organizations as well as kind donors for their support towards the outreach ; ‘With the support of Afrab Chem Pharmaceutical, Reals Pharmaceuticals, Geneith Pharmaceuticals with Lifeback Pharmacy and Stores, this program was a huge success.’ she said.

Vanguard