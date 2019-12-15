DJ Spinall shocks lady in Owerri

By Ayo onikoyi

Recently, Owerri was the center of attraction for most Nigerians. It all started when popular stars, Spinall and Zoro invaded the home of a lucky young lady! At first, she screamed out of fear until she took a second glance. In seconds, we witnessed a transition from fear to shock to excitement!

For the young lady, Grace Favour Aguoha, this was a life-defining moment. In a million ways, we could see the genuine shock on the winner’s face, when the MTN Pulse House Invasion threw a talk-of-the-town party in her honor. We could understand the shock on her face, it was meant to be a surprise so her reaction was expected.

Here is what we did not expect from the well-recognised Best African DJ of the year, 2019!!! Top Boy, DJ Spinall does not have a ‘proud’ bone in his body. As he entered the winner’s apartment, he made himself feel at home sharply, gisting with her friends and family. Before we knew it, dude was streaming live on IG with the winner.

Vanguard